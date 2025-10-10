Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Brightcom teams up with US' Project DYNAMO to use AI for disaster response

Brightcom teams up with US' Project DYNAMO to use AI for disaster response

Project DYNAMO is known for high-risk evacuations from conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Israel, will contribute its operational expertise and field-tested methods

Artificial Intelligence

The collaboration is positioned in line with the priorities set by the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group established under India's presidency in 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global tech firm Brightcom on Friday announced a collaboration with US-based humanitarian organization Project DYNAMO to integrate defence-grade AI systems for advancing disaster preparedness.

The partnership aims to leverage Brightcom's command and decision-support platforms to enhance crisis response, evacuation coordination, and disaster recovery operations globally, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Project DYNAMO is known for high-risk evacuations from conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Israel, will contribute its operational expertise and field-tested methods.

These will be integrated into Brightcom's AI-driven workflows for situational awareness, communications, and mission planning.

"Partnering with Brightcom lets us scale our methods globally with AI-driven coordination, so responders can move from chaos to clarity in minutes, not hours," Mario A Duarte, CEO of Project DYNAMO, said.

 

Also Read

mizuho, Japan

Japan's top bank CEOs back AI while easing fears over possible job losses

Google Search Live, AI Mode

Google rolls out Search Live in India: How is it different from Gemini Live

Nvidia

US approves some Nvidia chip sales to UAE in Trump AI diplomacy step

European Union, EU

EU rolls out $1.1 bn plan to boost AI in industries amid sovereignty drive

abhishek singh

India should build its own AI models, says chief of India's AI missionpremium

The collaboration is positioned in line with the priorities set by the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group established under India's presidency in 2023, which emphasized early-warning coverage and resilient infrastructure.

"By fusing Project DYNAMO's field-proven doctrines with our Defence AI stack, we aim to give governments and responders a faster, clearer operational picture -- from early warning to coordinated evacuation," Suresh Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Brightcom Group, stated.

Brightcom highlighted the growing market for emergency management in the Asia-Pacific region, estimated at around USD 36.6 billion in 2025, with strong growth projected through the next decade.

Brightcom Group has recently expanded into defence technology through its Brightcom Defence division, focusing on AI-powered aerospace intelligence and autonomous systems.

Project DYNAMO has assisted over 7,000 civilians through land, air, and sea evacuations since 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ixigo

Travel platform ixigo to offload 10.1% stake to Prosus for ₹1,296 crore

Jubilant HollisterStier

Jubilant Pharmova arm to invest $300 mn in US to double injectable capacity

B9 BeveragesB9 Beverages

Bira 91 employees seek ouster of founder Ankur Jain over unpaid dues

SpiceJet

SpiceJet receives 3 new aircraft, kicking off major winter expansion

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Telecom to open ₹15,000 cr mega bond issue next week, say bankers

Topics : Artificial intelligence Disaster management Disaster Natural Disasters AI systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon