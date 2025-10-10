Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bharti Telecom to open ₹15,000 cr mega bond issue next week, say bankers

Bharti Telecom to open ₹15,000 cr mega bond issue next week, say bankers

A 100 basis-point cut in the RBI's policy rate in 2025, and an upgrade of the company's existing bonds to the highest-grade rating of AAA by Crisil Ratings has helped bring down costs for the company

airtel bharti airtel

Mutual funds are likely to be big buyers of the bonds

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, will launch the largest bond sale of the current fiscal year next week, aiming to raise funds at significantly lower rates than last year, according to three merchant bankers.

The company is looking to raise ₹15,000 crore ($1.7 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in two years and in three years and two months.

It will pay an annual coupon of 7.35 per cent and 7.45 per cent on these issues, respectively, the bankers added.

Mutual funds are likely to be big buyers of the bonds, said one of the bankers, adding that there was interest from some foreign banks and private banks as well.

 

The bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media. The company did not reply to a Reuters email sent on Thursday seeking a response.

Also Read

adani, tata, aditya birla, brand logo

Best of BS Opinion: India must go from pro-business to pro-market

Neet exam

NEET PG 2025: Results cancelled for 22 candidates over misconduct

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy rises 4% on receiving 'Category A' power trading licence

home appliances, consumer durables

Voltas, Blue Star rally up to 3% amid LG Electronics IPO frenzy; what next?

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 340pts, Nifty atop 25,250; PSBs, realty gain

This would be the cheapest bond fundraising for the company in four years.

A 100 basis-point cut in the Reserve Bank of India's policy rate in 2025, and an upgrade of the company's existing bonds to the highest-grade rating of AAA by Crisil Ratings has helped bring down costs for the company.

If successful, it would be the biggest bond issue of this year. In November 2024, it had raised ₹11,150 crore through the sale of bonds.

"While majority of the funding will go for refinancing, the company will use a sufficient chunk for capex," the banker said.

The firm has debt securities worth ₹9,750 crore that are due to mature in November-December. It also has bonds worth ₹161,50 crore that will mature between 2027-2034.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Softbank

PayPay buys 40% stake in Binance Japan to deepen its digital payments push

HSBC

HSBC to acquire Hang Seng unit for nearly $14 billion in Hong Kong bet

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft revamps governance framework for India's public sectorpremium

GlobalLogic-making

GlobalLogic to raise India workforce by 20%, opens office in Chennai

NTPC

NTPC, Gujarat govt partner to explore conventional and renewable energy

Topics : Bharti Telecom Bharti Airtel Bharti Group Bonds corporate bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon