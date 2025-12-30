Can vaccinated pets still carry rabies? What pet parents must know

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, making prevention crucial. While vaccinating pets is the most effective defence, many pet owners remain unsure about how much protection vaccines offer and whether vaccinated animals can still carry rabies. Experts say the risk is extremely low, but understanding the limits of vaccination is essential for making informed decisions and responding correctly after a bite or scratch, without panicking.
How effective is rabies vaccination in pets?
According to Dr Ridhima Mahadeva, Chandigarh based Veterinarian, rabies vaccines used in dogs and cats are highly reliable when given correctly and on schedule.
“Rabies continues to be one of India’s most serious yet entirely preventable zoonotic diseases,” she says, adding that vaccination is central to breaking the chain of transmission between animals and humans.
Research consistently shows a striking contrast between vaccinated and unvaccinated animals. Properly vaccinated pets are highly unlikely to develop rabies or pass it on to humans.
However, no vaccine can guarantee absolute, lifelong immunity in every animal.
Can vaccinated pets still get rabies?
"In rare cases, yes, but these situations are uncommon and usually preventable," says Dr Mahadeva. Breakthrough infections are typically linked to:
- Missed or delayed booster doses
- Improper vaccine storage or handling
- Vaccination given to an unhealthy or immunocompromised animal
- Exposure to the virus before immunity has fully developed
Even in such scenarios, the risk of rabies remains far lower than in unvaccinated pets.
“Effective protection depends on regular boosters, vaccinating healthy animals, and maintaining vaccine quality throughout storage and handling,” explains Dr Mahadeva.
Can vaccinated pets silently carry rabies?
This is one of the biggest myths surrounding rabies. "There is no scientific evidence that vaccinated pets can silently carry and spread the virus without becoming ill," informs Dr Mahadeva.
Although rabies can have a long incubation period, “infected animals usually develop obvious clinical signs,” making silent transmission highly unlikely.
What if a vaccinated pet bites or scratches someone?
If a vaccinated dog or cat bites or scratches a person, the chance of rabies transmission is extremely low, but it should never be dismissed.
Immediate wound care is essential. "The bite or scratch should be washed thoroughly with soap and running water, followed by prompt medical consultation. Scratches that break the skin may also pose a risk if saliva is involved," says Dr Mahadeva.
Healthcare professionals may adjust post-exposure treatment if the animal is healthy, vaccinated and available for observation, but such decisions must always be made by a doctor.
Why vaccination remains the strongest defence
In India, rabies overwhelmingly affects unvaccinated animals, particularly free-roaming dogs, shares Dr Mahadeva. Confirmed rabies cases in fully vaccinated pets are exceptionally rare, she adds.
Ongoing vaccination, responsible pet ownership, and swift action after any bite or scratch remain the strongest safeguards. Vaccines may not be perfect, but they are still the most powerful tool we have to protect both people and pets from a disease that is otherwise almost always deadly.
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.