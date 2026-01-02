Friday, January 02, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant hit with many US class-action lawsuits after TriZetto data breach

Cognizant hit with many US class-action lawsuits after TriZetto data breach

The complaints state that TriZetto, which provides healthcare claims, failed to protect personal data and did not inform affected people in a timely manner after a cyberattack

Some petitioners said the delay stopped them from taking steps to protect themselves from identity theft and financial loss. Photo: Shutterstock

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is facing several proposed class action lawsuits in the US after a data breach at its healthcare unit, TriZetto Provider Solutions, according to a report by Bloomberg Law. Three lawsuits were filed this week in US district courts in New Jersey and Missouri.

What do the lawsuits say?

According to the report, the complaints state that TriZetto, which provides healthcare claims and revenue management services, failed to protect personal data and did not inform affected people in a timely manner after a cyberattack.
 
The petitioners allege that hackers accessed the company’s systems in November 2024, but the breach was either not detected or not disclosed for almost a year. They also say the total number of people affected is still unclear.
 
 
The lawsuits also accuse Cognizant of not sharing important details about the cyberattack, including how the breach happened, which system weaknesses were exploited, and what steps were taken to prevent future incidents.

Personal data exposed

People who filed the cases, including residents of states such as Arizona and California, claim that sensitive information like social security numbers, bank account details and home addresses were exposed. Some petitioners said the delay stopped them from taking steps to protect themselves from identity theft and financial loss.

What the plaintiffs want?

According to Mint, the lawsuits seek damages of more than $5 million, along with legal costs. The petitioners have asked for jury trials, compensation for losses, regular independent security audits, and orders directing the company to delete personal data unless it is truly needed.

What did the company say?

Cognizant said it discovered the unauthorised access only in October 2025. TriZetto said it takes data protection seriously and regrets the inconvenience caused. However, Cognizant said it cannot comment further because the matter is under litigation.

Rapid increase in cybercrimes

The lawsuits come at a time when healthcare and IT firms are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals due to the large amount of sensitive data they handle. In recent years, companies such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services have also faced cyber breaches.

Topics : Cognizant Cyber fraud Cyber threat cybercrimes data leakage BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

