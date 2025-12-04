Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / British American Tobacco plans to offload stake in India's ITC Hotels

British American Tobacco plans to offload stake in India's ITC Hotels

Dec 4 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco is looking to offload its stake in India's ITC Hotels, it said on Thursday, through an accelerated bookbuild process

British American Tobacco

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Dec 4
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British American Tobacco is looking to offload its stake in India's ITC Hotels, it said on Thursday, through an accelerated bookbuild process.

The tobacco group plans to sell between 7% and its entire 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels, with proceeds from the block trade earmarked for deleveraging its balance sheet.

In May, BAT sold a $1.5 billion stake in ITC Ltd, the parent company from which ITC Hotels was spun off as a separate listed entity in January.

"As previously stated, a direct stake in ITC Hotels is not a strategic holding for BAT," CEO Tadeu Marroco said, adding that its direct shareholding in ITC Hotels was a result of the demerger process earlier this year.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

VinFast and the Government of Tamil Nadu

VinFast, TN sign $500 mn pact to scale EV manufacturing in Thoothukudi

Nexus Venture Partners

Nexus raises $700 million fund to back AI, consumer, fintech startups

Ultraviolette, F77

Ultraviolette secures $45 million from Lingotto and Zoho, eyes IPO by FY28

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon board to weigh BBL stake buyout, fundraising options on December 6

Dream11

Dream11 exits fantasy gaming, pivots to sports-entertainment platform

Topics : British American Tobacco ITC cigarette Tobacco industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon