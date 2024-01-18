Broking firm Upstox's revenue surges 44% to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23

New-age broking firm Upstox reported a 44 per cent increase in broking revenues to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23. It clocked earnings

before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 200 crore and a profit of Rs 25 crore at a consolidated level.



Upstox was net cash generative in FY23 and has also generated Rs 200 crore in operating cash during the last two quarters ended December 2023, the company said.