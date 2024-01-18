Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Broking firm Upstox's revenue surges 44% to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23

It generated Rs 200 crore in operating cash during the last two quarters ended December 2023

Upstox

File photo of Upstox

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New-age broking firm Upstox reported a 44 per cent increase in broking revenues to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23. It clocked earnings 
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 200 crore and a profit of Rs 25 crore at a consolidated level.

Upstox  was net cash generative in FY23 and has also generated Rs 200 crore in operating cash during the last two quarters ended December 2023, the company said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

ESAF SFB IPO subscribed 1.74 times; Upstox settles matter with Sebi

Now that we've built size, we'll focus on profitable growth: Upstox CEO

PhonePe takes on Zerodha, Upstox, Groww, unveils stock broking platform

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Profits up 71% YoY, NPA down 2.19%

Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 250 cr via preferential allotment

Byju's vs BCCI: Edtech wants arbitrator to decide Rs 158 crore dispute

Classic Legends charts revival plan; to focus more on Asean markets

India to tap 12% of global iPhone production in FY24, up from 9% earlier

Zomato to support 300,000 restaurants, empower 1 mn gig workers by 2030

Topics : Upstox Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon