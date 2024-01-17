Classic Legends charts revival plan; to focus more on Asean markets

Classic Legends, the owner of the Jawa and Yezdi brands, is embarking on a revival plan — from nearly doubling its dealership count in India, introducing more models, to focusing on exports to Asean markets.

It recently introduced the Jawa 350 motorcycle to take on Royal Enfield.



The company plans to add more models this year. These launches will cater to the existing segment (190cc-250cc), aligning with evolving consumer preferences to remain relevant across various market segments. The company did not wish to specify the number of models to be introduced.



Ashish Singh Joshi, chief executive officer, Jawa Yezdi stated, “We aim to increase our dealerships from the current 423 to 750 in the next two and a half years. The emphasis will be on deeper penetration in existing regions and expansion into new markets, especially smaller cities with untapped potential. Significant opportunities have been identified in the south and west regions, with a focus on densely populated states like Uttar Pradesh.”

Having commenced exports in January of the preceding year, Classic Legend is currently directing its focus towards Asean markets, with the Philippines as the initial target. Moreover, they are exploring expansion opportunities in countries such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand in the forthcoming years, pending approval.



Addressing the shift towards electric mobility, Joshi added, “We are developing an electric model, supported by grants and a technology advancement consortium in the UK. We are carefully awaiting favourable market conditions, including infrastructure development and consumer readiness, before launching electric motorcycles. Although electric prototypes exist, we remain cautious about entering the market when the conditions are optimal.”

Regarding the BSA brand, Classic Legends mentioned ongoing discussions with bankers and gradual market entry plans. While specific details about market coverage are still under consideration, the company expressed its intentions to revive the brand and explore opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

Jawa and Yezdi, relaunched by Classic Legends in 2019, have preserved the classic design philosophy from the 1960s and 1970s, now celebrated as retro cool or cult bikes.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic a year after Classic Legends was launched, the company experienced a temporary setback in its plans. However, they expressed confidence in their strategy, leveraging the established brand names and product offerings to drive growth.