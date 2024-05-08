Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSES power discoms launch scheme for replacement of old ACs in Delhi

The summer season this year is anticipated to be intense with temperatures already reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi and expected to rise even higher, it said

ACs, Air Conditioners

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BSES power discoms have launched a scheme for consumers in the city to exchange their old air conditioners with energy-efficient ones with discounts of up to 63 per cent, according to a statement.
The summer season this year is anticipated to be intense with temperatures already reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi and expected to rise even higher, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The statement said cooling load can account for up to 50 per cent of a household's or a discom's annual energy expenses. Switching to a 5-star energy-efficient air conditioner can significantly reduce this cost, it added.
 
The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have launched a limited-period 'AC Replacement Scheme' in partnership with leading air conditioner manufacturers.
This initiative will help domestic consumers of South, West, East, and Central Delhi to replace their old air conditioners with new and energy-efficient 5-star ACs, including next-generation inverter technology models, at discounts of up to 63 per cent on the maximum retail price, the statement said.
Under the scheme, around 40 window and split AC models of leading brands are on offer on a 'first cum, first served' basis. A domestic consumer of BRPL or BYPL will be eligible to exchange a maximum of three air conditioners against a unique contract account (CA) number, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSES Discoms Power discoms air conditioners

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon