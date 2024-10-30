Business Standard
BSNL successfully deploys over 50,000 indigenous 4G sites nationwide

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier this month said BSNL will roll out its 4G network nationwide by June 2025, by deploying 1 lakh sites, and convert them to 5G within a month

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully deployed more than 50,000 indigenous 4G sites nationwide, the Ministry of Communications announced on Wednesday.
 
As of October 29, 2024, BSNL has installed over 50,000 sites, of which more than 41,000 are now operational. Nearly 36,747 sites were established under Phase IX.2 of the project, and 5,000 sites under the 4G Saturation Project funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi Fund, the erstwhile Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), the ministry said.
 
Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier this month stated that BSNL will roll out its 4G network nationwide by June 2025 by deploying 1 lakh sites, and will convert them to 5G within a month. The operator has completed trials for its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and core network across 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz frequency bands.
 
 
The ongoing deployment is part of a Rs 24,500 crore contract awarded to a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium to provide 4G equipment for 100,000 new telecom towers in May 2023. The contract also includes network gear worth about Rs 13,000 crore, as well as third-party items and a 10-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).
 
The consortium includes Tata group-backed IT hardware firm Tejas Networks, as well as the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s telecom technology development centre, which developed the 4G core, and ITI Ltd, a central public sector undertaking.
 
Business Standard had earlier reported that BSNL has completed installing sites in the four metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, as well as in most state capitals, including Ahmedabad, Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Raipur.
 
BSNL’s plans to launch 4G services, years after the three private telecom service providers — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — rolled it out, have been repeatedly delayed. BSNL’s customer base stood at 91.04 million, with a wireless market share of 7.84 per cent as of September-end.
 
BSNL officials had earlier insisted that the December 2023, June 2024, and 2024-end deadlines to complete the 4G rollout could not be met due to operational challenges. On Wednesday, the government stated that 15,000 4G sites were put on air by July, with an additional 25,000 4G sites to be added over the next three months.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

