Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BSNL Q2 revenue at Rs 5,347 cr; achieves 93 pc of quarterly target: Scindia

BSNL Q2 revenue at Rs 5,347 cr; achieves 93 pc of quarterly target: Scindia

After the quarterly review of BSNL, the minister said the company's revenue for the first half of the current fiscal stood at ₹11,134 crore

BSNL

The minister has asked BSNL to follow stricter parameters to monitor the quality of services on a daily basis, instead of weeks and months, and tighter deadlines of hours and days to complete pending projects. (File photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned telecom firm BSNL has achieved 93 per cent of its target revenue for the September quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 5,347 crore, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

The minister has asked BSNL to follow stricter parameters to monitor the quality of services on a daily basis, instead of weeks and months, and tighter deadlines of hours and days to complete pending projects.

After the quarterly review of BSNL, the minister said the company's revenue for the first half of the current fiscal stood at Rs 11,134 crore.

"This quarter, we have achieved a 93 per cent revenue run rate vis-a-vis our target. So, we had set a target of Rs 5,740 crore, and we've achieved Rs 5,347 crore. So, we are very close to a rather bold target that we had set for ourselves based on last year's jump in earnings," Scindia said.

 

The minister said there is a target to increase BSNL's revenue by 20 per cent for the full fiscal year to Rs 27,500 crore.

Also Read

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

BSNL achieves 93% of revenue target in September quarter, says Scindia

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Vi continued to lose subscribers, BSNL saw growth in August: Trai

Telecom sector

Viasat in talks with Indian startups to build mini geostationary satellitespremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches BSNL Swadeshi 4G, flags off Amrit Bharat Express in Odisha

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch railway projects, BSNL 4G stack in Odisha on Sep 27

"Our ARPU has also increased. It was Rs 81 in Q1 (first quarter) of this year, and it increased to Rs 92 in Q2 (second quarter) of this (fiscal) year. So, there's been a 12 per cent improvement in ARPU," the minister said.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is a key metric to measure the growth of a telecom operator.

The minister said some circles -- Maharashtra, Kerala, UP East, Andaman & Nicobar, and Jammu and Kashmir -- have done exceptionally well where ARPU is as high as Rs 214.

Scindia raised concern about the performance of circles like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Kolkata, where ARPU is in the range of Rs 60.

The minister directed BSNL officials to do a comparative analysis of the performance of competitors and address the gap that the PSU has in every circle.

Scindia asked BSNL to replace batteries required for base stations of the company by December instead of the timeline of March 2026 set by the company.

He asked BSNL to keep a control on cost, and any escalation in cost should be proportional to the growth in the revenue of the company.

Minister of State for Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said that turning around BSNL stories will go a long way.

"It requires a lot of work, but at the end of the day, if you have the willpower, if you really want to do it, you can do it," Pemmasani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2

Nippon Life Q2 results: Profit falls 4% to ₹345 cr, revenue rises 15%

Dabur India

Dabur India launches ₹500 cr venture arm to back digital-first brands

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q2 profit down 15%, revenue falls 17% despite sales performance

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets

United Spirits Q2 profit rises 36% on strong sales and margin gains

Swiggy

Swiggy's board to discuss ₹10,000 crore fundraise plan to fuel growth

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Company News BSNL Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon