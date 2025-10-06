Monday, October 06, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Vi loses 3 lakh users as BSNL posts record subscriber growth in August

Vi loses 3 lakh users as BSNL posts record subscriber growth in August

BSNL added 13.85 lakh mobile users in August, posting the highest monthly growth rate among telecom operators, while Vi continued to lose subscribers

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Vi continued to lose customers, with more than 3 lakh subscribers logging out of its network in August (Image : Reuters)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Debt-laden private telecom service provider Vi continued to lose customers, with more than 3 lakh subscribers logging out of its network in August, according to subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). On the other hand, market leaders Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel further strengthened their lead with the addition of 19.49 lakh and 4.96 lakh wireless subscribers, respectively.
 
State-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added a total of 13.85 lakh wireless service users, registering the best month-on-month growth rate of 1.53% among all domestic telecom service providers. The telco has recently rolled out a 4G network pan-India, and hopes to completely roll out a 5G network for its users over the next six to eight months.
   
“The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 82.16% at the end of July 2025 to 82.35% at the end of August 2025. The urban wireless (mobile) tele-density decreased from 124.75% at the end of July 2025 to 125.05% at the end of August 2025, and rural wireless (mobile) tele-density increased from 58.20% to 58.30% during the same period,” TRAI said in its monthly report. 
 
 State-run- BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) combined lost about 1.9 lakh subscribers. Tata Telecommunications and Bharti Airtel added 117,000 and 108,000 wireline subscribers, respectively.
 
The 15.50 lakh loss reflected in Reliance Jio's subscribers is due to the separate reporting of fixed wireless of the unlicensed band, which the company used to include in the FTTx report, according to TRAI.

More From This Section

Competition Commission of India

CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

Eli Lily, Eli Lilly & Co., Eli Lily drugs

Eli Lilly to invest $1 billion to boost contract development in Indiapremium

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Commercial real estate resilient in 2025 as housing sales slow down

BMW Industries

Uttar Pradesh govt shifts focus to smaller towns in industrial pushpremium

nuclear power

India's first private sector nuclear tender plagued by cost, funding issuespremium

Topics : Vodafone Idea Reliance Jio airtel 5G telecom sector BSNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon