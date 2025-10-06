Vi loses 3 lakh users as BSNL posts record subscriber growth in August

Debt-laden private telecom service provider Vi continued to lose customers, with more than 3 lakh subscribers logging out of its network in August, according to subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). On the other hand, market leaders Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel further strengthened their lead with the addition of 19.49 lakh and 4.96 lakh wireless subscribers, respectively.
State-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added a total of 13.85 lakh wireless service users, registering the best month-on-month growth rate of 1.53% among all domestic telecom service providers. The telco has recently rolled out a 4G network pan-India, and hopes to completely roll out a 5G network for its users over the next six to eight months.
“The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 82.16% at the end of July 2025 to 82.35% at the end of August 2025. The urban wireless (mobile) tele-density decreased from 124.75% at the end of July 2025 to 125.05% at the end of August 2025, and rural wireless (mobile) tele-density increased from 58.20% to 58.30% during the same period,” TRAI said in its monthly report.
State-run- BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) combined lost about 1.9 lakh subscribers. Tata Telecommunications and Bharti Airtel added 117,000 and 108,000 wireline subscribers, respectively.
The 15.50 lakh loss reflected in Reliance Jio's subscribers is due to the separate reporting of fixed wireless of the unlicensed band, which the company used to include in the FTTx report, according to TRAI.