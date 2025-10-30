Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nippon Life Q2 results: Profit falls 4% to ₹345 cr, revenue rises 15%

Nippon Life Q2 results: Profit falls 4% to ₹345 cr, revenue rises 15%

The asset management company had earned a PAT of ₹360 crore in the year-ago period

Q2 earnings, Q2

Besides, the board of directors of Nippon Life India Asset Management has approved an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year drop in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 345 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The asset management company had earned a PAT of Rs 360 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 658 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from Rs 571 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing.

Besides, the board of directors of Nippon Life India Asset Management has approved an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

 

As of September 30, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.61 lakh crore (USD 85.7 billion), and serves 21.9 million unique investors, representing over one in every three mutual fund investors in the country.

Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director and CEO of NAM India, said, "In terms of business performance, we continue to gain market share with the highest increase in the industry in H1 FY26".

He also expressed gratitude to the Board for extending his term by another five years and reaffirming confidence in his leadership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dabur India

Dabur India launches ₹500 cr venture arm to back digital-first brands

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q2 profit down 15%, revenue falls 17% despite sales performance

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets

United Spirits Q2 profit rises 36% on strong sales and margin gains

Swiggy

Swiggy's board to discuss ₹10,000 crore fundraise plan to fuel growth

strawberry

Van Der Hoeven wins €40 mn contracts for strawberry greenhouses in India

Topics : Company News Nippon Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon