Capital SFB aims to comply with conversion norms in 12-18 months

Capital Small Finance Bank , which is not yet eligible to apply for conversion to a universal bank because of its net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio, says it aims to be compliant on that front in 12-18 months.

“We aspire to become a universal bank. Conversion to a universal bank is a natural progression from SFB,” Munish Jain, executive director, Capital SFB, told Business Standard over a telephonic conversation.

“We intend to become eligible in the next 12-18 months. We want to bring the net NPA to less than 1 per cent in 12-18 months,” Jain said. He added that even as an SFB, the potential for growth is ‘very high’.

According to the voluntary conversion of small finance banks to universal banks norms, SFBs need to have net and gross NPA of less than 1 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, for two consecutive years.

As of March 31, 2024, Capital SFB’s net and gross NPA were 1.4 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.





Jain said the bank was growing its loan book at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent in loans over the last five years, despite being constrained by capital and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January, the Jalandhar-based lender raised Rs 523 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

“Now, with growth capital from the IPO, that limiting factor is not there,” Jain said. Capital SFB is planning to grow loans by 20-14 per cent going forward. Deposit growth will be in the range of 16 per cent.

“We are growing our deposits in a calibrated way to improve the credit-deposit ratio,” Jain said. The bank’s retail deposits are 93 per cent of the total deposits.

The bank’s loan book was at Rs 6,160 crore as of March 31, 2024, and deposits at Rs 7,478 crore.

“We are a middle-income group specialist SFB. India’s middle-income group is growing. We lend to shopkeepers, farmers, salaried individuals, irrespective of their economic activity,” Jain said. The bank defines middle income as annual income between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.

“Within this segment, our focus is to be the person’s primary bank. We are not intending to be the sole bankers, but the cash flow should be with us,” Jain said. He emphasised that the bank’s assets are 99 per cent secured.

The bank has a well-diversified loan portfolio comprising 37 per cent agriculture, 26 per cent mortgage, and 19 per cent micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and trading book.

In the conversion norms, the banking regulator said eligible SFBs with diversified loan portfolios will be preferred. Many SFBs were microfinance institutions in the past, and a significant part of their loans are unsecured.

Jain said the lender will be expanding its footprint in the coming years.

Capital SFB is present in five states and one union territory, all of which are in North India.

“Going forward, we will keep expanding in our neighbouring states. This year we will be adding one more state – Jammu,” Jain said. The bank has 177 branches.