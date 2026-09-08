Cards a key proposition in the affluent segment, says Suresh Sethi

You took charge about four months ago. Could you share your key priorities for Visa?

Visa is, in a way, a digital public infrastructure (DPI) for payments. We don’t run it just at the national level, but at an international scale.

These are the digital rails where you are enabling payments, settlement, along with authentication, authorisation, and everything else. Naturally, our core cards issuance; consumer cards business remain [priorities]. But, the card is no longer the only form factor.

Today, we are talking about virtual cards and contactless payments. Our area of interest has moved beyond cards as physical plastic, to cover everything that runs on card rails. In this scheme, mobile becomes an important instrument to tap, pay and carry out transactions. India, naturally, has become the global capital of scan and pay.

What are your areas of focus beyond payments?

It is important for us to diversify into multiple areas. Visa has put in a lot of focus on creating security, tokenisation, authentication rails and we are strongly investing in all aspects of fraud, risk intelligence, threat intelligence monitoring and cyber resilience. Out of the 1 billion and more tokens in India, Visa’s share as a single contributor is 55 per cent. We are investing in cyber resilience. When Anthropic held back the release of its artificial intelligence (AI) model Mythos in April, Visa became one of 50 companies to participate in Project Glasswing in an exercise to test the model on its own systems.

Visa has built an agentic harness to counter such models. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) don’t have the risk scores or balance sheets to secure loans from the formal economy. So, one looks at their transactional data to understand where we can help in providing insights. Visa consulting and analytics is a huge play for us. Visa is not just a consumer cards company, but [offers] a full spectrum of cards, commercial, and analytics.

How do you plan to address the growth challenge at a time when UPI linkage is only with RuPay?

UPI has definitely been a superior transaction channel for low-value day-to-day payments. Part of the cash displacement has gone over there in that form factor. However, if we look at it from a segmentation perspective, where global players like us come into play, the affluent segment is where cards become an important proposition. Cross-border transactions are another such area. Visa has a clear ability of having a global network. Today, when you're traveling overseas, we see a greater propensity among people to just take a flight and just carry a card with them. We will actually bring value to a consumer's life and our acceptance ecosystem that we've created globally.

Are you exploring Visa’s linkage with UPI with the regulator?

I think the regulator will have to take a call on that. From a market perspective, yes, we would like to service all the customers.

The number of unique cards in India is much lower when compared with other markets. Is there a potential to grow or is it stagnating?

I’m absolutely saying there is potential for that market to grow itself. It's about segmentation. This is where we are targeting or looking at the affluent, the cross-border [segment]. These are areas which will definitely be the next unveil or the unlock from a credit card market perspective.

Apple Pay is coming to India. Are you encouraging network-partners such as card issuers to join the platform?

We'll be delighted once Apple Pay comes into play. It is a very welcome move. In multiple markets, we've seen it plays out very well. Issuers will take their own call. We are also waiting for it to unfold, and we’ll share the rollout plans.

Are your investments into different products only for the issuing side?