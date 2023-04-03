close

At 23,926 units, Ashok Leyland reports 19% rise in sales in March 2023

Total sales of medium, heavy and light commercial vehicles sold in March in the domestic market grew by 23 per cent to 22,885 units from 18,556 units sold in the same month of last year

Press Trust of India Chennai
Ashok Leyland school bus

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a 19 per cent rise in its sales in domestic and overseas markets at 23,926 units, the company said on Monday.

The city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker had sold 20,123 units in the corresponding month of last year.

Cumulative sales made by the auto major till March 2023 grew by 50 per cent to 1,92,205 units from 1,28,326 units sold in the corresponding period of last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Total sales of medium, heavy and light commercial vehicles sold in March in the domestic market grew by 23 per cent to 22,885 units from 18,556 units sold in the same month of last year.

Cumulative sales of medium, heavy and light commercial vehicles till March in the domestic market grew by 54 per cent to 1,80,916 units from 1,17,312 units made last year, the company said.

Topics : Ashok Leyland | Hinduja Group | sales

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

