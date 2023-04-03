Marico's consolidated revenue grew in low single digits in Jan-Mar quarter



Its India business volume growth improved slightly compared to the preceding quarter and stayed in the mid-single digit zone. The maker of Parachute coconut oil has seen its consolidated revenue grow in low single digits on a year-on-year basis in the January-March quarter, the company said in an update ahead of its results in a stock exchange filing.



It added, "While a more visible and sustained recovery in FMCG demand is anticipated in the coming quarters, based on a variety of improving macro indicators, a healthy monsoon season will be critical for it to materialise.” “During the quarter, the sector continued to witness gradual recovery with year-on-year volume trends improving in each quarter. While urban and premium categories were stable, easing of broader commodity inflation bodes well for overall consumption trends, especially in rural markets,” Marico said in its update.



“Category growth evidently consolidated on a low base amid the prevailing muted sentiment in rural and mass personal care categories,” the company said. Parachute oil posted a high-single digit volume growth due to stable consumer pricing, while copra prices remained steady through the quarter. Value-added hair oils reported double-digit volume growth.

Also Read Higher sales growth for Marico contingent on rural demand recovery Marico expands plant-based protein portfolio with Saffola Soya Bhurji Marico expands RTE portfolio with Saffola Munchiez ragi chips and makhana Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus amid spurt in cases Statiq wins order from HPCL for over 500 EV chargers in 12 states Reliance's JioCinema clocks record 1.47 bn digital views in 1st IPL weekend India looking to merge hydropower units to create single company: Minister How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription



In its international business, Marico posted mid-teen constant current growth as each of its markets were resilient despite a challenging global macro environment and currency headwinds in certain markets. Saffola oils remained stable sequentially, but dipped on a year-on-year basis while premium personal care also grew in double digits and its digital first portfolio delivered a healthy run rate.