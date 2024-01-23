Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CCI clears merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with AU Small Finance Bank

In October last year, the board of directors of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and that of Fincare Small Finance Bank (Fincare SFB) approved an all-stock merger of AU SFB and Fincare SFB

CCI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with AU Small Finance Bank, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.
In October last year, the board of directors of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and that of Fincare Small Finance Bank (Fincare SFB) approved an all-stock merger of AU SFB and Fincare SFB.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the terms of scheme of amalgamation, Fincare Business Services, promoter of Fincare SFB, shall infuse Rs 700 crore into Fincare SFB prior to the completion of the merger.
"...CCI vide its letter dated January 23, 2024 has communicated that CCI in its meeting held on January 23, 2024, considered and approved the proposed combination involving amalgamation of Fincare Small Finance Bank Limited into and with AU Small Finance Bank...," AU SBF said in the filing to stock exchanges.
The lender further said the scheme remains subject to the Reserve Bank of India's approval.
Shares of AU SFB ended at Rs 715.95 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 4.2 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Fincare Small Finance Bank hikes interest on savings account to 7.5%

Fincare SFB to merge with AU Small Finance Bank in all-share deal

Merger with Fincare to help enter MFI segment, southern markets: AU SFB

Premium cards to higher rates: How small saving banks are luring depositors

You can earn up to 7.25% on your savings account with this bank: Details

Hero MotoCorp planning to launch 3 electric scooters in 2024: CEO

40% of Coforge's investments next year to be in AI: CEO Sudhir Singh

Havells India's Q3 profit rises marginally to Rs 288 cr on demand of wires

Niva Bupa premium growth may slow down to 25-30% over next 3-5 years: CEO

Volume gains key for further rerating in Colgate-Palmolive India stock

Topics : CCI Competition Commission of India AU Small Finance Bank Fincare Small Finance Bank finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon