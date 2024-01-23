Niva Bupa premium growth may slow down to 25-30% over next 3-5 years: CEO

Niva Bupa Health Insurance, a standalone health insurer, is expecting its premium growth to slow down to 25-30 per cent over the next 3-5 years mainly due to a higher base, Krishnan Ramachandran, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said.

The health insurer is also planning to come up with their Initial Public Offering (IPO) in financial year 2024-25, though the size has not been decided yet.

During the April-December period of FY24, the gross direct premium of Niva Bupa saw a 40.51 per cent surge to Rs 3,848.14 crore. In comparison, the premiums grew at a rate of 42.78 per cent in the April-December period of FY23 to Rs 2,738.71 crore.

“As per estimates, the industry is reckoned to continue to grow at 18-19 per cent over the next 3-5 years. Niva Bupa will be able to grow between 25-30 per cent over the next 3-5 years, assuming similar patterns of buying behaviour and channel mix continue. (The moderation in growth) is a function of base effect and also achieving a 40 per cent growth rate becomes more and more challenging as the company becomes larger,” Ramachandran told Business Standard during an interaction.

The surging medical inflation is a key challenge, and the company has increased its premium on its flagship products. The standalone health insurer made an upward revision of a minimum of 6 per cent to a maximum of 14 per cent in its rate of premium during the last three years due to medical inflation.

“Moving into the future, (premium rate revision) is really a function of inflation trends and our own product performance. At least for this financial year, there will be no further revisions in premiums,” Ramachandran added.

Also, going forward, medical inflation in India is expected to decline, and insurers are also discussing the increased medical rates with hospitals as higher premium rates have an impact on the affordability of health insurance.

“I think there will be a reversion to historical patterns of inflation. I think there was a lot of COVID-induced inflation, which in my mind should be moderate. Also, it is not possible for any industry to increase rates in double digits beyond a point. I think there will be consumer backlash. Insurers are already in discussion with hospitals as most of them have revised their rates,” Ramachandran noted.

Recently, Narayana Health Insurance received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to launch a health insurance business in India. This entry increased the number of Standalone Health Insurance Companies (SAHI) to six from the existing five.

Speaking about the new entrant, Ramachandran said that it will aid in achieving the insurance regulator’s aim of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ by boosting the penetration in the country. He also added that the company will become sharper in its business strategies.

As a measure of growing its business, Niva Bupa will build on innovative products for customer segments and expand its distribution, leverage digitization to improve customer experience.

“We have a diversified channel mix, including agencies, banks, brokers, non-banks, digital partners, and the B2B business. So we are making sure that we double down on all of that. Also, it is a continuous journey of product innovation,” Ramachandran remarked.

Recently, the company launched ‘Aspire’, which was targeted at millennials as this segment has not been buying insurance.

Further, the insurer aims to open 30 to 40 offices, which are predominantly agency offices, every year, continuing with the current trend. Also, the partnerships with India Post Payments Bank and partnerships with banks which have a strong presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities will aid Niva Bupa to deepen the distribution which they already have.