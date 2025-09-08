Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Venture Catalysts raises ₹150 cr to launch new funds, expand leadership

Venture Catalysts raises ₹150 cr to launch new funds, expand leadership

Over the next few quarters, the firm plans to onboard senior talent across investing, product and platform, and expand its Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) suite

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Venture Catalysts on Monday announced that it has closed a ₹150 crore funding round. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi-stage venture investing platform Venture Catalysts on Monday announced that it has closed a ₹150 crore funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary transactions.
 
The firm said it plans to use the proceeds for leadership expansion, launch of new funds, technology upgrades, including AI-enabled diligence and LP reporting, and geographic expansion across key startup hubs.
 
“Over the next few quarters, the firm will onboard senior talent across investing, product, and platform, expand its Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) suite, and strengthen on-ground coverage across India’s top startup corridors,” the company said in a statement.
 
The round drew participation from new backers, including Ashish Kacholia and Group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel of Finquest, LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar of RDB Group. These individuals and firms join existing investors such as Radhakishan Damani (DMart), Kamal Agarwal (Haldiram), Enam Securities, Capri Global, Anil Singhvi (Zee Business), alongside founder-investors Aman Gupta (boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Nirmit Parikh (Apna), and Srinath Ramakkrushnan (Zetwerk).
 
 
Anuj Golecha, co-founder of Venture Catalysts, said, “Their (investors') confidence affirms our vision of empowering entrepreneurs across all growth stages, from idea-stage ventures through hyper-growth companies, while fostering vibrant accelerator communities and alumni networks. This fresh capital will deepen active deal flow, seed new fund strategies, and enhance the technology backbone that supports our ecosystem, particularly AI-driven solutions that enable investors and founders to collaborate at speed and scale.”
 
Founded in 2016 as an angel network, the group manages more than $500 million across vehicles, with approximately $200 million deployed via syndication over nine years from ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and family offices.
 
Over the past decade, the platform has backed over 400 companies across categories, such as Renee Cosmetics, InsuranceDekho, Assiduus Global, Wiom, and Kissan Konnect. A few unicorns include BharatPe and Pixis. The firm said its cumulative deployment across strategies is approaching $340 million, positioning it among leading domestic venture capital platforms.

More From This Section

solar

Vikram Solar bags 336 MW supply order from L&T for Khavda solar project

Mercedes-Benz AG GLC 400 electric vehicle (EV)

Mercedes-Benz launches electric version of top SUV to boost luxury push

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India

Amazon cuts seller fees, boosts AI tools ahead of festive shopping seasonpremium

stake, share

Balaji Wafers in talks with leading PE firms to sell up to 10% stakepremium

Topics : Venture Catalysts fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon