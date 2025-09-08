Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vikram Solar bags 336 MW supply order from L&T for Khavda solar project

Vikram Solar bags 336 MW supply order from L&T for Khavda solar project

The usage of G12R Modules will enhance the Balance-of-System (BOS) efficiency and help drive down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it more cost-effective and accessible

solar

This latest module from Vikram Solar showcases improved bifaciality (up to 80 per cent), better high-temperature performance and minimal year-on-year degradation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar solutions provider Vikram Solar on Monday said it has secured a 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction for the Khavda solar project in Gujarat.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, based on N-type technology, a company statement said.

The usage of G12R Modules will enhance the Balance-of-System (BOS) efficiency and help drive down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it more cost-effective and accessible.

"We are delighted to contribute to this landmark project. The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity. Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solar's technology, performance, and commitment to excellence," said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar.

 

This latest module from Vikram Solar showcases improved bifaciality (up to 80 per cent), better high-temperature performance and minimal year-on-year degradation, the statement added.

Also Read

Renewable energy, climate

Govt to test battery storage at coal plants as solar power surges

share market stock market trading

Indraprastha Gas gains 3% on JV with RVUNL for solar project in Rajasthan

Jakson

Jakson Engineers to invest ₹8,000 cr to set up 6 GW solar mfg plant in MP

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Timeline: How Rajasthan became India's top solar hub in just a decade

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Indian solar panel exporters on edge as US launches anti-dumping probe

Earlier in May 2025, Vikram Solar secured a 326 MW module supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL) for the Khavda Renewable Energy Park.

Vikram Solar is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specialising in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.

Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with a cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mercedes-Benz AG GLC 400 electric vehicle (EV)

Mercedes-Benz launches electric version of top SUV to boost luxury push

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India

Amazon cuts seller fees, boosts AI tools ahead of festive shopping seasonpremium

stake, share

Balaji Wafers in talks with leading PE firms to sell up to 10% stakepremium

Campbell Wilson

Entirely normal given airline's scale: CEO on Air India's recent snags

Topics : solar plant solar power projects Solar modules solar power in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon