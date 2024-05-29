RBI imposes Rs 36.38 lakh penalty on HSBC for violating Fema regulations

The RBI had issued a show cause notice to HSBC, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions. Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 36.38 lakh on foreign lender HSBC for Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

The central bank said reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA, 1999 were not followed by HSBC.



ALSO READ: HSBC completes sale of Russian banking unit to Expobank for undisclosed fee

The RBI had issued a show cause notice to HSBC, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions.

"After considering the facts of the case and the bank's reply in the matter, the Reserve Bank of India came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," it said.



ALSO READ: Why HSBC must prioritise Asian expertise in CEO search after Quinn retires