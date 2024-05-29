Business Standard
RBI imposes Rs 36.38 lakh penalty on HSBC for violating Fema regulations

The central bank said reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA, 1999 were not followed by HSBC

The RBI had issued a show cause notice to HSBC, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 36.38 lakh on foreign lender HSBC for Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.
The central bank said reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA, 1999 were not followed by HSBC.
 
The RBI had issued a show cause notice to HSBC, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions.
"After considering the facts of the case and the bank's reply in the matter, the Reserve Bank of India came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," it said.
 
Topics : HSBC RBI Central bank

First Published: May 29 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

