Home / Companies / News / Century Plyboards to scale up US exports on improved tariff terms: MD

Century Plyboards to scale up US exports on improved tariff terms: MD

Agarwal said the broader business sentiment has improved sharply, driven by positive economic signals and expectations of stronger global engagement

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Century Plyboards India Ltd is set to aggressively expand its export footprint in the United States, riding on Indo-US trade developments and a favourable tariff environment, Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal said on Tuesday.

The company, which has so far been exporting limited volumes of laminates, cubicles and exterior laminates to the US, has decided to significantly scale up its overseas push after remaining cautious in the past.

"We have been exporting laminates, cubicles and exterior laminates to the US, though in limited volumes, and we had been going slow. However, within the last few hours, we have decided to give a huge push to exports to the US as well as related markets in North and South America," Agarwal said.

 

He added that the change in tariff structure has improved viability for Indian exporters. "With this kind of tariff, now it's possible for us to go ahead and do a great job as far as exports to the US is concerned," Agarwal said.

Agarwal said the broader business sentiment has improved sharply, driven by positive economic signals and expectations of stronger global engagement.

"The market turns into hopeful from hopeless," he said, adding that while India is not traditionally an export-led economy, "the consumption of exports has a huge possibility and all the export-related sectors will benefit."  According to him, Indian companies are likely to become "more pragmatic, more forceful" in pursuing exports, investments and international collaborations amid improving conditions.

He also credited the central government's trade diplomacy for creating a more conducive environment for exporters.

The new trade dynamics are expected to benefit a wide range of sectors, including pharma, engineering and auto ancillaries, he added, noting that the treaty would "bring cheers across in all sectors and across the country".

Topics : India US Trade Deal Century Plyboards Company News

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

