Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Q3 net profit rises 14.4% to ₹69 cr

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd has reported a 14.42 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹69.01 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹60.31 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) on Monday.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.57 per cent to ₹2,343.17 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared to ₹2,138.40 crore in the year-ago period.

ABLBL, which has been formed after the demerging of the business of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, total expenses were at ₹2,230.40 crore, up 7.36 per cent in the December quarter.

Total income of ABLBL, which included other income as well, was up 9.33 per cent to ₹2,362.22 crore.

ABLBL has lifestyle brands business as - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear Brands as American Eagle.

Besides, it also has sportswear brand Reebok business, for which it has a long-term licensing for the Indian market.

Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q3 grew 9 per cent to reach ₹2,002 crore led by strong multi-channel performance.

"EBITDA for the business was ₹413 crore resulting in an EBITDA margin of 20.6 per cent, up 90 bps YoY," said ABLBL in its earning statement.

Brands expanded their footprint with 70+ gross store additions in Q3, kickstarting a rapid network expansion phase.

Similarly revenue from its Emerging Business was up 13.4 per cent to ₹355 crore in the December quarter of FY26. This segment consists of American Eagle, Sportswear brand Reebok and Innerwear business under Van Heusen.

Over the outlook, ABLBL said, "The growth momentum is expected to sustain as we continue to power our product innovation engine while accelerating distribution expansion".

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd on Tuesday were trading at ₹112.40 on BSE during afternoon trade, up 7.51 per cent from the previous close.