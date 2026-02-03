Advent to pick up 14.3% stake in Aditya Birla Housing Fin for ₹2,750 cr

Private equity player Advent International will pick up a 14.3 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) for ₹2,750 crore, valuing the mortgage lender at ₹19,250 crore. ABHFL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL).

“The boards of directors of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited approved a proposal for a primary capital infusion of ₹2,750 crore in ABHFL (a wholly owned subsidiary of ABCL) from Indriya Limited, one of the entities of Advent International (Advent),” ABCL said in a press release. The deal is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions.

ABHFL, which has assets under management of ₹42,204 crore as of December 31, 2025, plans to utilise the capital to sustain the current growth momentum and increase market share. The AUM of the mortgage lender grew at a compound annual growth rate of 48 per cent over the last three years.

It has maintained best-in-class asset quality, with a gross Stage 3 ratio of 0.54 per cent and a net Stage 3 ratio of 0.23 per cent, the press release said.

“With this proposed capital raise, we enter the next phase of expansion for our housing finance business with a clear focus on sustaining growth momentum and increasing market share,” said Vishakha Mulye, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Capital Limited.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said the proposed capital infusion will strengthen ABHFL’s financial foundation, enable deeper market penetration, and enhance its ability to shape India’s inclusive and sustainable housing finance ecosystem. “India’s housing sector is at a defining inflection point, driven by progressive policy initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a sustained thrust on affordable urban housing, and the expanding reach of urban and rural infrastructure,” Birla added.

“Aditya Birla Housing has built a high-quality, trusted franchise with strong risk practices and governance standards that are synonymous with Aditya Birla Group companies,” said Shweta Jalan, managing partner at Advent International.

Upon completion of the transaction, ABCL will hold about 85.7 per cent and Advent will hold about 14.3 per cent stake in ABHFL.