Adani partners Italy's Leonardo to establish helicopter ecosystem in India

Adani partners Italy's Leonardo to establish helicopter ecosystem in India

The manufacturing ecosystem will look to address military demands and boost India's self-reliance in helicopter production

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

The partnership will target the Indian Armed Forces' requirements (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group and Italian major Leonardo on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to establish an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The move will be a significant boost for the 'Make In India' efforts and to make the country more self-reliant.

The manufacturing ecosystem will look to address military demands and boost India's self-reliance in helicopter production.

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding for the partnership at an event in the national capital.

The partnership will target the Indian Armed Forces' requirements, particularly for Leonardo's advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters.

"The collaboration will deliver phased indigenization, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training," a release said.

 

India has a low helicopter penetration density of less than 250 helicopters for the country's population, and the country will need around 100 helicopters annually for the next 10 years.

Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani said it was laying the foundation for an aviation ecosystem that serves the nation across civil and defence needs.

The partnership with Leonardo is rooted not only in shared expertise but in shared purpose, he said.

"Together, we will build an ecosystem on Indian soil that brings manufacturing, assembly, training, and world-class support into one cohesive whole," he added.

Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said that with the Indian Armed Forces projecting demand for over 1,000 helicopters in the coming decade, this partnership realises the vision for sovereign manufacturing.

Leonardo is a key global player in the areas of aerospace, defence, and security.

Leonardo Helicopters Managing Director Gian Piero Cutillo said India is a big market and that the country's armed forces have a growing requirement for helicopters.

The announcement on Tuesday also comes a week after Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian major Embraer announced a strategic collaboration that aims to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

