Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy signs power purchase agreement with SECI for FDRE project

JSW Energy signs power purchase agreement with SECI for FDRE project

With this, the company's total under-construction capacity stood at 12.9 GW, and its total locked-in generation capacity was at 30.2 GW

JSW energy

JSW Energy remains well-positioned to achieve its strategic target of 30 GW installed generation capacity. Image: X@JSWEnergy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy on Friday said its arm JSW Neo Energy has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The agreement is for the supply of 230 MW ISTS connected Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) under the SECI-FDRE Tranche IV scheme, a company statement said, adding that this marks the company's first PPA for a FDRE project.

According to the statement, the agreement has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of ₹4.98 per kWh.

With this, the company's total under-construction capacity stood at 12.9 GW, and its total locked-in generation capacity was at 30.2 GW.

 

JSW Energy remains well-positioned to achieve its strategic target of 30 GW installed generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.

"We are proud to announce the signing of our first Power Purchase Agreement for a load-following Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project. This milestone underscores JSW Energy's commitment to provide advanced and tailored energy solutions that address the dynamic requirements of our offtakers.

"With this project, we are strengthening our energy products and services offering while supporting the country's energy transition goals," Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate, realty firms

DLF-Trident Realty JV sells all 416 flats in Mumbai project for ₹2,300 cr

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola, Bhartiya family likely to consider listing HCCB in Indiapremium

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma resolves US antitrust case with $200 mn agreement

Ajay Seth

Stabilising sector: Task cut out for new Irdai chairman Ajay Sethpremium

Torrent Power

Torrent in talks to acquire L&T thermal unit in $1 billion deal: Report

Topics : JSW Energy JSW Group JSW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon