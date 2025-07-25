Friday, July 25, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SRF to invest nearly ₹750 cr to set up agro-chemical, BOPP film plants

The company's board on July 23 approved the setting up of a facility to produce agrochemicals at Dahej, Gujarat, at a cost of ₹250 crore

Chemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

This project will be completed in 18 months, according to the latest regulatory filing | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chemical firm SRF Ltd will invest nearly ₹750 crore to set up an agro-chemical plant in Gujarat and a BOPP film manufacturing facility in Indore as part of its expansion plan.
 
Gurugram-based SRF Ltd has a diversified business comprising fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, performance films & foil, technical textiles, and coated and laminated fabrics.
 
The company's board on July 23 approved the setting up of a facility to produce agrochemicals at Dahej, Gujarat, at a cost of ₹250 crore. The facility at Dahej will produce 12,000 tonnes per annum of an agrochemical intermediate.
 
This project will be completed in 18 months, according to the latest regulatory filing.
 
 
The board also approved a ₹490 crore investment to set up a BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylen) film manufacturing facility in Indore, featuring a state-of-the-art 10.4m wide Bruckner film line and a metalliser. The project is expected to be completed in 24 months.

SRF Ltd has posted a 71 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹432.32 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from ₹252.22 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The income from operations increased 10 per cent to ₹3,818.62 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹3,464.12 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
 
"In spite of a weak summer and prevailing global uncertainties, we have had a good start to the year. We remain cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year. Our capital expenditure plans continue to be robust," SRF Chairman and Managing Director, Ashish Bharat Ram, said.
 
In the 2024-25 fiscal, SRF Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 crore on a total income of ₹14,825.79 crore.
     

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SRF Investment Gujarat

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

