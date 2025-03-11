Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CG Power gets Rs 450 cr order to manufacture products for Vande Bharat

CG Power gets Rs 450 cr order to manufacture products for Vande Bharat

The first purchase order, ranging between Rs 400-450 crore, has been secured by the company for supply of railway products for 10 Vande Bharat trainsets

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

Since November 2020, the company has become a part of the renowned Murugappa Group. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said it has secured an order of Rs 450 crore for supply of railway products for Vande Bharat trainsets.

Apart from this purchase order, a separate 35-year service order is also a part of the long-term agreement, a company statement said.

" CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CG) has entered into a long-term supply agreement with Kinet Railway Solutions Limited for supply and servicing of railway products including propulsion kits with motors, transformers and various other items," the company said in a BSE filing.

The first purchase order, ranging between Rs 400-450 crore, has been secured by the company for supply of railway products for 10 Vande Bharat trainsets.

 

Since its inception 86 years ago, CG has established a strong foothold in the railway industry, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes traction machines & systems, rail transportation traction electronics, among others.

The company is a leader in the Electrical Engineering Industry and has two business linesIndustrial Systems and Power Systems.

Since November 2020, the company has become a part of the renowned Murugappa Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CG power CG power and industrial solutions Vande bharat

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

