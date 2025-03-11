Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fitch upgrades viability rating for PNB and Union Bank of India

Fitch upgrades viability rating for PNB and Union Bank of India

Both showed improved risk profile with better financial performance

Punjab National Bank PNB

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global rating agency Fitch on Tuesday upgraded the viability ratings (VR) for two public sector lenders, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, from “b+” to “bb-”, on the back of improvement in their risk profile.
 
It also affirmed long-term issuer rating of “BBB-” for New Delhi-based PNB and Mumbai-based Union Bank.
 
Fitch said in a statement that there is a supportive operating environment for Indian lenders in the country, which has strong medium-term growth potential with a large and diversified economy.
 
The agency has projected economic growth of over 6 per cent in the financial year ending March 2025 (FY25) and FY26, driven by domestic demand, government capex and improving capacity utilisation. The growth will support Indian banks’ ability to sustain profitable business in the medium term, if risks are effectively managed, Fitch added.
 
 
As for Union Bank, the VR upgrade to “bb-” is supported by ongoing improvements in its risk profile, which are also reflected in its financial performance in recent years. The financial performance remains a key consideration in assessment due to Union Bank’s volatile past and vulnerability due to moderate buffers.

Also Read

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB urges customers to update KYC by March 26 to avoid account restrictions

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB cuts loan rates: Check new interest rate for home, car, & personal loan

global stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 19, 2025: L&T, Concor, Airtel, Akzo Nobel, Power Grid

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 14, 2025: TaMo, Nazara Tech, Hindalco, Paytm, NTPC

The volume of loan disbursals by FACE member companies rose 21.3 per cent to 56.4 million loans in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), up from 46.5 million in H1FY24, data shows. Disbursals were also higher by 9.5 per cent, rising from 51.5 million in H

EMIs set to fall: PNB, Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank cut retail loan rates

 
Union Bank’s profitability has peaked. The operating profit/risk-weighted asset (OP/RWA) ratio rose to 3.4 per cent in the first nine months of 2024-25 (9MFY25), from 3.2 per cent in FY24. It was driven by higher non-interest income and lower risk density than we expected, despite an 18 basis points fall in the net interest margin to 2.9 per cent.
 
“We expect further reductions in the OP/RWA to be limited, as margins will most likely only fall slightly in the medium term, and the core metric should remain at around three per cent,” Fitch said.
 
Rating agency said the upgrade of PNB’s viability rating “bb-” factors in ongoing improvements in risk profile, reflected in financial performance improvements that have surpassed expectations and are likely to continue.
 
However, the risk profile remains a key consideration in our assessment of the bank’s overall intrinsic credit profile, given its highly volatile past and vulnerability because of moderate buffers, it added.

More From This Section

PremiumNMDC

NMDC struggles to achieve target as Chhattisgarh trade unions go on strike

Airtel, Starlink

Airtel to bring Starlink to India, signs deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences to buy 86% stake in Amplitude Surgical for $280 million

PhonePe

PhonePe clocks 600 mn registered users, adds 100 mn in past 16 months

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless investing Rs 700 crore on decarbonisation projects

Topics : PNB Union Bank of India Fitch Fitch Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon