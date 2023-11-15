Changing business models of auto OEMs creating new opportunities: KPIT CFO

Automotive and mobility-focused software company KPIT Technologies is witnessing positive momentum and better than expected growth – despite macroeconomic uncertainties – due to its niche positioning and critical offerings to the industry, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) said.

KPIT has recently revised its constant currency (CC) revenue growth outlook for FY24 to over 37 per cent, up from earlier growth guidance of 27-30 per cent. The company, which serves leading auto manufacturers in the world, is now looking at newer opportunities led by changing business models of the top 25 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

“Clients are now looking at changing their own business model. For example, there can be a feature where you can heat the car during winter. You can subscribe to that additional feature with the Original car manufacturer. So they are looking at generating revenues beyond the initial car sale and generating revenues directly from the consumer, over the entire lifecycle of a car. That’s a big business model change for OEMs,” Priya Hardikar, CFO of KPIT Technologies, told Business Standard.

She said the new trend may involve the deployment of cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at a large scale with new avenues of vehicular communications.

“As we move along, all our clients are looking at communication (systems) not only inside the car but also focusing on communication outside the car. The whole software-designed vehicle architecture will involve both of these aspects. We are also now developing a practice which will help in communication outside the car,” Hardikar said.

During Q2 FY24, the company reported new deals worth $156 million, down from $190 million reported in Q1. In recent quarters, the company has announced large engagements with automakers such as Honda and Renault.

“We are watchful of the current macroeconomic situation. We do not see any cuts in the spending of our clients. Our work with clients is so focused and niche that delaying it or postponing it can hamper their launch of new models, electrification, and their own position in the market,” Hardikar said.

Though the company has been offering automotive embedded software for the last 16 years, its sharpened focus on this domain in the last six years has led to margin expansion and accelerated growth, she said.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin guidance of the firm was also increased to over 20 per cent from 19-20 per cent earlier. Offshoring being at an optimum level, revenue growth, and improving operational efficiencies will help in margin improvement, the CFO said.

“We have been able to maintain EBITDA at 20 per cent despite absorbing the impact of increments effective July 1. It can be termed as the highlight of this quarter,” she added.

EBIT margin for Q2 stood at 16 per cent, up from 15.9 per cent in Q1 FY24. The gross impact of wage hikes was 250 basis points which was offset by revenue growth and net realization improvement.