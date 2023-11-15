Paytm partners with Amadeus to redefine travel experience with AI

One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, on Wednesday announced a partnership with travel technology company Amadeus, to integrate Amadeus' travel platform and optimise a user’s travel experience including search, booking, and payment for the next three years.

Amadeus’ advanced automation and new distribution capability will allow Paytm to deliver accurate results, the company said.

“Paytm will deliver hyper-personalised recommendations and dynamic pricing to offer a world-class experience to its users powered by Amadeus,” the company added.

Users on the Paytm platform will have access to a number of global flight options with the Amadeus application programming interface (API). The API will allow users to find flight deals and book them to global destinations on the Paytm app.

It will provide users with access to travel content, including Global Distribution Systems (GDS), Low-Cost Carriers (LCC), hotels, among others. The arrangement with Amadeus will help Paytm offer a unified Passenger Name Record (PNR) solution in partnership with Indian national carriers.

“The synergy between Paytm and Amadeus aligns perfectly with our vision to further upgrade the customer experience. It will automate travel operations for users by enhancing efficiency and scalability by leveraging cutting-edge technology," said Vikash Jalan, Chief Business Officer, Paytm Travel.

Travellers will also have access to payment options such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Paytm Wallet, and Postpaid.

“In a world where disruptions can impact travellers at any moment, maintaining consistent and reliable access to travel systems is paramount. Our deep understanding of these unique requirements has led us to collaborate with Paytm and provide them with next-generation, industry-specific, and fully integrated solutions,” said Ramona Bohwongprasert, Senior Vice President-India Subcontinent & Southeast Asia, APAC Inside Sales & Startups, Amadeus.