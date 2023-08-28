Asci Academy launched to foster responsible advertising & self-regulation

The Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci) has introduced the Asci Academy as a step towards responsible advertising. This initiative will enhance the advertising industry's ability to create ethical and progressive ad campaigns. Unlike traditional interventions that take place post-ad publication, this platform promotes self-regulation right from the inception of advertisements.

The academy aims to train industry managers, conduct research on emerging consumer concerns, and educate consumers through structured programs and events.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary at Department of Consumer Affairs said, "In the digital age, preventive actions need strong impetus and encouragement, and the training of industry professionals – current and future is an important systemic intervention. The Department of Consumer Affairs is supportive of such efforts by the advertising self-regulator to foster a culture of responsibility in the advertising industry."

Navigating today's digital landscape with its brief campaigns and increasing advertisers, the Asci Academy aims to empower current and future industry professionals, influencers, and students with a firm grasp of advertising regulations.

Vikram Sahay, joint secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, who is part of the Asci Academy's Apex Council said, "The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has always supported self-regulatory mechanisms in the media and entertainment industry. We hope that the resources and support by the Academy would be extremely useful for the online advertisers and platforms."

The core mission of the Asci Academy is to nurture a generation of advertising professionals committed to responsible advertising, thus bolstering consumer trust in brands.

Also Read One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci 'Conduct due diligence': Asci releases new guidelines for celebrities Fintech companies in talks to decide on rules for self-regulation Asci seeks feedback on updating its guidelines for education ads Here's what ASCI's guidelines on education sector advertisements say Vishnu Prakash IPO subscribed 87.81 times on last day of bidding Apollo plans to expand connected care programme across the country Succession starts at RIL: Ambani family third generation join company board Carbon dioxide to ethanol: Chennai-based Ramcharan springs another surprise RIL AGM: Reliance Retail has invested $10 bn in 2 years, says Isha Ambani

NS Rajan, the chairman of Asci, said: "While ASCI has always had a strong corrective mechanism, we also wanted to harmonise the dynamic interplay between creativity and responsibility and address the broader consequences of advertising on society at large. The Asci Academy is a big step in this direction which will facilitate a preventive footprint and shape an advertising ecosystem to help the industry to get it right."

The academy will cater to diverse needs, covering online, in-person, and hybrid formats. From e-learning modules to topical webinars, from deep-diving masterclasses on regulatory intricacies to faculty development programmes, the academy's offerings will also be diverse. The academy also aims to ensure responsible endorsement practices through influencer certification programmes and will promote informed consumer choices through educational initiatives.

Manisha Kapoor, the CEO and secretary general of Asci, added, "Over the next three years Asci Academy aims to train 100,000 current and emerging professionals through self-learning and on-campus workshops and sessions, besides programs for research and consumer education. This is a new chapter in self-regulation in India, and we are grateful to all our founding partners for supporting this vision."

The Asci Academy has over 50 founding partners and supporters, including corporations like Cipla Health Ltd, Coca-Cola India Private Ltd, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd, along with leading educational institutions and civil society organisations.