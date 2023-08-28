Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Vishnu Prakash IPO subscribed 87.81 times on last day of bidding

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd was subscribed 87.81 times on the last day of bidding on Monday, helped by strong engagement from institutional buyers

IPO

The company is into Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd was subscribed 87.81 times on the last day of bidding on Monday, helped by strong engagement from institutional buyers.
The company is into Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works.
The Rs 308.88 crore-public issue received bids for 1,92,56,17,350 shares against 2,19,30,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 171.69 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 111.02 times.
The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 32 times.
The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to 3.12 crore equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component. The price range was Rs 94-99 per share.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Antfin sells 3.6% in Paytm; Vishnu Prakash IPO subscribed nearly 10x

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 97 times; VPRPL subscribed 3.7 times

Apollo plans to expand connected care programme across the country

Succession starts at RIL: Ambani family third generation join company board

Carbon dioxide to ethanol: Chennai-based Ramcharan springs another surprise

RIL AGM: Reliance Retail has invested $10 bn in 2 years, says Isha Ambani

Decoding Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani outlines Jio's mega AI push

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia had raised Rs 92 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised for purchasing capital equipment, funding the working capital requirements of the company, and the balance for general corporate purposes.
The Jodhpur-based company has experience in the design and construction of major infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, with ongoing projects in nine states.
Choice Capital Advisors and Pantomath Capital Advisors were the managers to the offer.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO Companies

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon