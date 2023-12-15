Sensex (1.37%)
Cipla invests Rs 42 crore in GoApptiv to enhance healthcare access

Cipla's move aligns with its vision to strengthen investments in channels and technologies

Cipla plans acquisitions to take top spot in South Africa drug market

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Cipla has announced an investment of approximately Rs 42 crore in the digital technology company GoApptiv Private, to enhance healthcare accessibility, particularly in underserved regions. Following this investment, Cipla's stake in GoApptiv will rise to 22.99 per cent on a fully diluted basis, marking the pharmaceutical giant's third investment in the digital health company.

Cipla's move aligns with its vision to strengthen investments in channels and technologies.
Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla stated, “Our long-standing partnership with GoApptiv has helped us increase penetration in underserved rural areas of India and address critical healthcare gaps where pharmaceutical coverage is limited. In this era of technology-driven healthcare, this expanded investment will help us deliver patient-centric solutions and further strengthen our digitisation agenda to drive Cipla’s next phase of growth.”

GoApptiv uses technology to provide healthcare to patients in remote areas. The company has experienced significant expansion in recent years due to its partnership with Cipla.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company serving markets in India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Cipla's strengths in various pharmaceutical segments, including respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, and central nervous system, are well-recognised.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

