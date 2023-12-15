Sensex (0.78%)
71062.23 + 548.03
Nifty (0.72%)
21335.60 + 152.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.82%)
6936.65 + 56.20
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
45564.50 + 30.20
Nifty Bank (0.43%)
47936.80 + 204.50
Heatmap

Samvardhana Motherson Intl to acquire Lumen Gr, Deltacarb SA for Rs 575 cr

The acquisition of Lumen group is expected to be closed by the fopurth quarter of FY2023-24 subject to satisfactory completion of all conditions precedent, SAMIL added

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Friday announced acquisitions of Australia's Lumen Group and Deltacarb SA of Switzerland for nearly Rs 575 crore.
The company's board approved the two acquisitions of the Lumen Group and Deltacarb SA by its wholly-owned arm Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) said in separate regulatory filings.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Lumen Group comprises Lumen Australia Pty Ltd, Lumen International Holdings Pty Ltd (which further holds 100 per cent in Lumen North America, Lumen Thailand, Lumen Europe and 90 per cent in Lumen South Africa), Lumen Engineering Solutions Pty Ltd and Lumen Special Conversions Pty Ltd, it said.
However, it will not include Lumen South Africa and merger control approvals are required from the authorities in South Africa, the company said.
The acquisition of Lumen group is expected to be closed by the fopurth quarter of FY2023-24 subject to satisfactory completion of all conditions precedent, SAMIL added.
The group is engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of OEM-certified automotive parts, accessories and dealer-fit products.
On the cost of acquisition, SAMIL said it is being carried out "an enterprise value of AUD 93 million (nearly Rs 520 crore) equity value to be derived based on closing accounts adjustments for debt/debt like items and working capital".
There will be additional potential payouts based on achievement of operational performance in FY24 and FY27, the company said.
Through the acquisition of the Lumen group, SAMIL said it would gain entry into the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) branded genuine accessories segment, which is a highly lucrative segment globally.
Besides, it said the synergy between the product range presents an opportunity for cross-selling and also an opportunity to explore untapped business potential by upselling from its global locations to genuine accessories and dealer-fit segment.
In a separate filing, SAMIL said for Deltacarb SA acquisition the total purchase consideration is for a maximum 4.5 million CHF (Rs 43 crore) with approximately 10 per cent of the purchase consideration to be a deferred payout based on operating performance over next three years.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Samvardhana Motherson misses Q1 profit view as higher costs weigh

Motherson to acquire assets, shares of Dr Schneider Group entities

Samvardhana Motherson to acquire Bengaluru-based Rollon Hydraulics

Bain Capital nominee Ashish Kotecha steps down from board of Axis Bank

Ammunition manufacturing: MoD inks Rs 5,336 cr contract with BEL

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

LTIMindtree expands presence in LATAM, opens delivery centre in New Mexico

"In addition, SAMIL will be taking over net debt including lease liabilities (as of December 2022 approximately 1.2 million CHF)," it added.
Deltacarb SA is engaged in engineering, manufacturing and selling of special and standard tungsten carbide based products for various industrial applications such as stamping, wear resistant parts, metal working and mining.
It has one manufacturing facility in Switzerland.
The takeover of Deltacarb will help in the "acquisition of specific technology and knowhow of tungsten carbide with capability to engineer and manufacture precision parts required in a variety of industries for wear resistant applications and metal working", SAMIL said, adding it is synergistic with its precision metal and modules division.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samvardhana Motherson International Mergers & Acquisitions acquisition

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon