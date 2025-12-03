Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma unit to invest ₹3,000 cr for new plant in Madhya Pradesh

Sun Pharma unit to invest ₹3,000 cr for new plant in Madhya Pradesh

Shares of Sun Pharma on Wednesday ended 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,805.70 apiece on BSE

Press Trust of India
Dec 03 2025

A unit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore on a new manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing.

The board of Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has approved the proposal for setting up a greenfield formulations manufacturing facility in the state, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a filing on Tuesday.

Shares of Sun Pharma on Wednesday ended 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,805.70 apiece on BSE.

 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

