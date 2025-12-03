Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JM Financial Home Loans targets 30% annual AUM growth to FY27

JM Financial Home Loans targets 30% annual AUM growth to FY27

JM Financial Home Loans aims to scale AUM to Rs 5,000 crore by FY27, driven by branch expansion, higher ticket sizes and tighter early-stage delinquency controls, MD & CEO Manish Sheth said

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo
premium

Going forward, as part of the company’s growth strategy, the focus is on deepening penetration within its existing eight states in West and South India. (Photo: X @@JMFSLtd)

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

JM Financial Home Loans is aiming to grow its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 5,000 crore in FY27, translating into annual growth of 30 per cent from its current AUM of Rs 3,000 crore. The AUM expansion will be supported by measured branch expansion and property price inflation, said Manish Sheth, managing director and chief executive officer, JM Financial Home Loans, in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
What is JM Financial Home Loans’ growth strategy in its existing markets?
 
Going forward, as part of the company’s growth strategy, the focus is on deepening penetration within its existing eight states
Topics : JM Financial Home loans home loan rates
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon