JM Financial Home Loans targets 30% annual AUM growth to FY27

JM Financial Home Loans is aiming to grow its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 5,000 crore in FY27, translating into annual growth of 30 per cent from its current AUM of Rs 3,000 crore. The AUM expansion will be supported by measured branch expansion and property price inflation, said Manish Sheth, managing director and chief executive officer, JM Financial Home Loans, in an interaction with Business Standard.

What is JM Financial Home Loans’ growth strategy in its existing markets?

Going forward, as part of the company’s growth strategy, the focus is on deepening penetration within its existing eight states