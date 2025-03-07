Friday, March 07, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CITU ends month-long strike at Samsung India's Sriperumbudur plant

CITU ends month-long strike at Samsung India's Sriperumbudur plant

Though CITU had sought the withdrawal of the suspension of its 23 employees, reports indicate that the union has now agreed to a fair internal inquiry

Samsung

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A month-long strike by the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) at Samsung India’s manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur ended on Friday, after multiple rounds of talks between the management and the union.
 
Though CITU had sought the withdrawal of the suspension of its 23 employees, reports indicate that the union has now agreed to a fair internal inquiry.
 
"Samsung welcomes the workers' decision to call off the illegal strike and resume their duties at the Chennai plant. The company’s initiative to welcome back striking workers and its proactive engagement have facilitated their return, effectively ending the strike. We remain committed to enforcing discipline on the premises and resolving outstanding issues directly with our workers to maintain a positive work environment," said a Samsung spokesperson.
 
 
Around 600 workers of SIWU had been protesting within the premises of Samsung India Electronics in Sriperumbudur since February 5, after the management suspended three office-bearers of the union, backed by CITU.
 
According to a management source, the issue began when a group of employees attempted to forcibly meet a top official at the unit, resulting in disciplinary action. Later, 20 more employees were suspended.
 
The unit, which manufactures refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines, accounts for one-fifth of the South Korean electronics manufacturer's $12 billion in Indian sales. Interestingly, the current strike followed a 37-day strike last year, which had partially disrupted production at the Samsung unit.
 

More From This Section

PremiumCairn Oil & Gas

Cairn eyes 300 mn additional oil barrels through enhanced recovery: CFO

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi redevelopment contract: SC seeks response from Maha govt, Adani

Premiumdata centre

India has become the biggest engineering base of Nielsen: CEO Karthik Rao

Burger king

Supreme Court allows Pune eatery to use 'Burger King' brand name

DHFL

SC to hear CBI plea against bail to ex-DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan

Topics : Samsung India Workers strike Strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon