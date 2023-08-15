Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Claims worth Rs 45K cr against Bharti Airtel, subsidiaries under litigation

Initially a demand notice of Rs 5,201.2 crore was raised by the DoT, which was revised to Rs 8,414 crore in 2018

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said claims worth Rs 45,286.76 crore against the company and its subsidiaries are under litigation in various courts across the country.
The pending litigations include a demand of Rs 15,178 crore, the highest among all, for one-time spectrum charges that was raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in January 2013.
Initially a demand notice of Rs 5,201.2 crore was raised by the DoT, which was revised to Rs 8,414 crore in 2018.
"The company challenged the demand notice of Rs 5,201.2 cr dated January 8, 2013 (revised to Rs 8,414 cr in 2018), issued by Department of Telecommunications towards one-time spectrum charge (OTSC). The Bombay High Court vide order dated January 28, 2013 and October 4, 2019, granted interim protection to the company. Matter is pending adjudication," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.
The second biggest claim in the list of litigation includes a claim of Rs 4,439 crore by a company's subscriber, which has been pending before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, New Delhi.
"The complainant sought damages and demanded the company pay a penalty. The complaint is frivolous and in view of the precedent laid by Supreme Court in favour of the company in the call drop case, the complaint is legally not tenable," Airtel said.

Also Read

Bharti Airtel to hike mobile services rates across all plans this year

Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog to make nation's largest telco

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore, ARPU at Rs 200

Bharti Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus services in 125 cities

Occupancy surge, pharmacy profitability key triggers for Apollo Hospitals

We will reinvent the motorcycle category for the world: Ola Electric CEO

Cement companies boost ad and sales spend in race for market share

Film-makers moving towards IMAX, Jawan will pave way for more: Aamer Bijli

Mahindra looks to scale up global play; unveils new pickup concept

Sharing details of other claims under litigation, the company said that it has also challenged DoT's separate demand notice of Rs 1,050 crore in a case of alleged violation of quality of service rules due to congestion at the point of interconnection (POI).
The penalty was imposed by DoT based on the recommendation of the telecom regulator Trai on a complaint made by Reliance Jio.
"The company has provided POIs to the other TSPs strictly in compliance with TRAI QoS regulation, Interconnect Agreements between the parties and the license conditions. The TDSAT has directed DoT not to encash the bank guarantee till the matter is heard," Airtel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bharti Airtel

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon