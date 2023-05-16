Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 50% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

Led by 4G customer additions and increase in average revenue per user (ARPU), the revenue from telco's mobile services jumped 11.5 per cent.

Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, reported a 14.3 per cent rise in its revenue for the quarter that ended on March 31, to Rs 36,009 crore from Rs 3,1500 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22. Its India business resported a 12.2 per cent rise in the revenue to Rs 25,250 crore in the quarter.Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit jumped about 50 per cent to Rs 3,005.6 crore for the March quarter.