Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 50% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

Airtel also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share of face value Rs 5 each

BS Web Team New Delhi
airtel

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, reported a 14.3 per cent rise in its revenue for the quarter that ended on March 31, to Rs 36,009 crore from Rs 3,1500 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22. Its India business resported a 12.2 per cent rise in the revenue to Rs 25,250 crore in the quarter. 

Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit jumped about 50 per cent to Rs 3,005.6 crore for the March quarter.
Led by 4G customer additions and increase in average revenue per user (ARPU), the revenue from telco's mobile services jumped 11.5 per cent. 

At the end of the quarter, its overall customer base stood at 518 million across 16 countries. 
"Homes business continues to accelerate growth momentum, up 25.2 per cent year-on-year led by solid customer additions," the company said. 

The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share of face value Rs 5 each and of Rs 1 per partly paid-up share of face value Rs 5.

Topics : Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Telecom companies BS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

