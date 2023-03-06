JUST IN
PVR launches Lucknow's biggest 11-screen cinema post merger with Inox
Bharti Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus services in 125 cities

Powered by reliable Airtel network infrastructure, the 5G Plus services will provide superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading and more

Topics
Bharti Airtel | 5G in India | Telcos

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services in 125 cities.

Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country.

"At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll out 125 more cities today," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024," he added.

Powered by reliable Airtel network infrastructure, the 5G Plus services will provide superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading and more.

The company said that the 5G Plus service availability will continue to rapidly expand -- including service in all towns and villages in the country soon -- as the company is working towards offering nationwide coverage.

Airtel is now offering its 5G services in every major city from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, the company said.

Last month, Bharti Airtel launched its 5G services in all states in the north-east region.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are available in Kohima, Dimapur, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Airtel 5G Plus was already live in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Agartala and Itanagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 14:38 IST

