PM Modi in Jakarta: 'ASEAN central pillar in India's Act East policy'

Modi also called for building a rules-based post-Covid world order and strengthening the voice of the Global South

narendra modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
In his address at the 20th Association of Southeast Asian Nations-India Summit in Jakarta on September 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the summit a "central pillar" for India's Act East policy.

"India supports ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific. While our partnership enters its fourth decade, ASEAN occupies a prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative," he said.

Modi said that ASEAN is the epicentre of growth as it plays a crucial role in global development. "There has been consistent progress in our mutual cooperation in spite of an atmosphere of global uncertainty," he added.

Adding that it was an "honour" to co-chair the summit, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the event.

He said, "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this summit..."

Widodo had invited Modi to attend the summit.

Modi also called for building a rules-based post-COVID world order and strengthening the voice of the Global South. Modi also underlined the need to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

After the ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS).

Upon reaching Jakarta, PM Modi tweeted in Indonesian, "Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to ASEAN related meetings and working with various leaders for a better planet."

Modi's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 "troika" as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Narendra Modi India-ASEAN summit India Prime Minister India Asean ties Act East Policy BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 9:53 AM IST

