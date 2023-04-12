close

Radisson Hotel Group announces entry of luxury lifestyle brand in India

Launched globally in 2018, Radisson Collection currently has over 50 hotels in operation and development in locations across the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey

Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the entry of its luxury lifestyle brand "Radisson Collection" in India with the signing of the first hotel in Hyderabad.

The 300-room hotel is close to the city's financial district, which houses business centres, IT parks and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The hotel would be operational by the second quarter of 2026.

Launched globally in 2018, Radisson Collection currently has over 50 hotels in operation and development in locations across the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Trkiye.

"India is one of our top focus countries globally that presents significant opportunities to both investors and guests," Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said.

"This signing comes at an opportune time for us as we complete 25 years of operation in the country, which is a testimony of our stakeholders' trust in us," Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President - South Asia of Radisson Hotel Group, said.

