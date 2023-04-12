close

Torrent to give 920 MW power from its gas-based plants under govt tender

Torrent Power on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to supply 920 MW gas based electricity from its DGEN and SUGEN plants under a tender of NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigal Ltd (NVVN)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Torrent Power on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to supply 920 MW gas based electricity from its DGEN and SUGEN plants under a tender of NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigal Ltd (NVVN).

The ministry of power had designated NVVN as the nodal agency for procurement of up to 4,000 MW power from gas-based plants during identified crunch period (April 10, 2023 to May 16, 2023, with actual offtake for 21 days). The NVVN had floated a tender for this on March 10, 2023.

Torrent Power had participated in the e-tender and subsequent eRA (electronic reverse auction) and awarded 920 MW (770 MW from DGEN plant and 150 MW from SUGEN plant), a BSE filing on Wednesday said.

The filing was a clarification to a news item on the award of power supply contract to the Torrent Power under the tender floated by the NVVN.

Topics : Torrent Power | electricity

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

