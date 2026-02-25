Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India arm SECL identifies 7 mine dumps for rare earth exploration

Coal India arm SECL identifies 7 mine dumps for rare earth exploration

SECL Chairman and MD Harish Duhan said the tendering process for exploration has already begun, with plans to scientifically assess the dumps within the next year to pinpoint viable sites

South Eastern Coalfields, SECL

The identification process targets dumps in SECL's operational areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, has identified seven mine dumps for potential extraction of rare earth elements, a top company official said.

SECL's initiative aligns with the government's push to unlock value from coal mine waste. Trace rare earth elements (REEs) have been detected in overburden dumps across major coalfields, potentially reducing import dependence.

SECL Chairman and Managing Director Harish Duhan said the tendering process for exploration has already begun, with plans to scientifically assess the dumps within the next year to pinpoint viable sites.

"Under the guidance from the ministry of coal, we have identified seven mine dumps for rare earth elements extraction. We have started the tendering process and within a year or so we will identify which area, which mine dumps, overburden carry rare earth elements," Duhan told PTI.

 

He added the company will conduct detailed scientific studies to determine the presence and economic viability of REEs in these locations, focusing on overburden materials typically discarded during coal mining.

Rare earth elements, critical for high-tech industries like electronics, renewable energy and defence, have emerged as a strategic priority for India amid global supply chain concerns dominated by China.

The identification process targets dumps in SECL's operational areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, with exploration expected to employ advanced geophysical and geochemical techniques.

Duhan expressed confidence that within a year, SECL would finalise the most promising sites, paving the way for pilot extraction projects and possible commercial operations.

India is aggressively advancing its rare earth elements strategy to achieve self-reliance in critical minerals essential for EVs, renewables, defense, and electronics, driven by global supply risks from China.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

