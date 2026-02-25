TCS asks employees to use AI even if it means cannibalising revenue streams

At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is fuelling anxiety in the IT services sector over billing models and job security, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has urged employees to embrace the technology — even if it disrupts existing revenue streams.

“We are telling associates that if you find that you can do something faster, better, cheaper with AI, you should probably go and tell your customers, even if it cannibalises revenue,” said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS.

Speaking at the 34th Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF), Krithivasan said the company is not apprehensive about AI eroding its business model.

“We are not afraid this technology will take away our livelihood. We believe it is going to open up more, so you enjoy the benefits the more you do and not by resisting the change,” he said.

Following its second-quarter FY26 results, TCS had outlined its ambition to become the largest AI-led technology services company. Krithivasan said achieving that goal requires widespread AI fluency across the organisation.

“Creating AI fluency and ensuring that our associates are not scared of this technology is important. All our associates are given sufficient access for them to play around with it,” he said.

He added that the transformation must also begin at the top. Senior leaders are being encouraged to move beyond conceptual discussions and actively build AI-driven solutions.

“What we find is our associates at the junior level are more comfortable and proficient in technology. As people go to senior levels, they hear a lot about technology but they do not get their hands dirty. We are insisting that every senior person has to build something,” he said.

When asked whether employees are being incentivised to adopt AI, Krithivasan said formal incentives are not necessary.

“We do not have to really incentivise because everybody wants to learn this technology. We need to tell them that one, I am giving them enough opportunity to learn, and two, I am encouraging them to ensure that the solution you provide to your customer is AI-first — even if it means that we are cannibalising the delivery. We are helping them to stay relevant in this new world,” he said.