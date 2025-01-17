Business Standard

Coal India eyes 4-5% FY25 growth, CMD optimistic on key coalfield targets

Coal India eyes 4-5% FY25 growth, CMD optimistic on key coalfield targets

During April to December 2024, CIL recorded a production of 543.4 mt, a growth of 2.2 per cent over the same period last year

BS Reporter Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Coal India Limited (CIL) is expecting to achieve a production of 806-810 million tonnes (mt) in FY25, down from the 838 mt target.
 
P M Prasad, chairman and managing director (CMD) of CIL, said the performance of Mahanadi Coalfields, Northern Coalfields, and Western Coalfields was on track and expressed optimism that Eastern Coalfields would also meet the target.
 
A realistic achievable production for FY25 is 806-810 mt, he said in response to queries from the media. He was speaking on the sidelines of the announcement of the 11th edition of the Asian Mining Congress 2025. CIL’s production in FY24 was 773.64 mt, reflecting a 10 per cent growth over the previous year.
 
 
Prasad pointed to South Eastern Coalfields and said some mega mines were trailing and might not be able to recover in the next 75 days. “We are making best efforts,” he said.
 
During April to December 2024, CIL recorded a production of 543.4 mt, a growth of 2.2 per cent over the same period last year. The growth in offtake was 1.6 per cent.

Responding to a question on the tapering of demand, Prasad said it might be a temporary phenomenon. The potential across sectors, including mining, is tremendous as the country grows, he pointed out.
 
For FY26, CIL has set a target of close to 900 mt production. Prasad also said the target of 1 billion tonnes of production by FY27 remained intact.
 
Overall, Prasad said, there would be growth in coal production in the country in FY25. In FY24, all-India production of coal stood at 997 mt.
 
On imports, he said the endeavour was to reduce imports of thermal coal.

Topics : Coal India Coal India Limited CMD Mahanadi Coalfields

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

