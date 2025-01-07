Business Standard

Stocks to Watch, Jan 7, 2025: Coal India, Mobikwik, Nuvoco Vistas, Airtel

Stocks to Watch, Jan 7, 2025: Coal India, Mobikwik, Nuvoco Vistas, Airtel

Stocks to Watch, Jan 7, 2025: From Mobikwik to Nuvoco Vistas, here are few stock that will remain in focus today

Shares of information technology (IT) companies have jumped up to 11 per cent over the past month, as the outlook for the sector turned positive due to a confluence of factors, including US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on January 7, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:32 AM, were trading 66.95 points higher at 23,788. In the previous session, Sensex tumbled as much as 1,258.12 points or 1.59 per cent to settle at 77,964.99. Mirroring the Sensex, NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 388.70 points or 1.62 per cent at 23,616.05. 

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in spotlight today (January 7, 2025):

Results today: Mobikwik, GM Breweries, Krishna Ventures, Leel Electricals, UH Zaveri, VR Woodart, and others will announce their quarterly earnings on January 7.
 
Nuvoco Vistas Corp: Nirma Group promoted Nuvoco Vistas Corp on Monday said it has emerged as the successful applicant for Vadraj Cement, in a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The company did not disclose the transaction value, but termed it a “value-buy.”
 
 
Adani Enterprises: The company's subsidiary Adani Petrochemicals completed the incorporation process of a joint venture company named Valor Petrochemicals Limited (VPL) on January 4. The newly incorporated company is a 50-50 joint venture with Indorama Resources Limited, Thailand.
 
Macrotech Developers: Realty firm Macrotech Developers (Lodha) achieved its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25), up 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Coal India: Coal India Limited and IREL (India) Limited inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate and collaborate on the development of critical minerals.
 
NMDC/KIOCL: The Indian steel ministry is proposing a merger between state-run KIOCL and NMDC, as per reports. Mining company NMDC aims to export iron ore pellets from KIOCL post the merger.
 
ICICI Securities: The brokerage settled a matter with the market regulator by paying Rs 40.2 lakh for the alleged misuse of terminals and lapses in monitoring its authorised persons, as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
Airtel/Vodafone Idea (Vi): Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vi have sold their entire stake in Wi-Fi infrastructure company Firefly Networks to iBus Network and Infrastructure for Rs 9 crore, the telcos said in separate regulatory filings.
 
Arkade Developers: The company will redevelop three residential projects in Mumbai and expects to generate a revenue of Rs 2,150 crore. It has added three redevelopment projects in key micro-markets within the western suburbs of Mumbai.
 
Info Edge: The parent company of Naukri.com reported a standalone billings increase of 15.8 per cent to Rs 668.3 crore as compared to Rs 576.9 crore a year ago. Its recruitment solutions business grew 15.2 per cent to Rs 494 crore as compared to Rs 428.9 crore.
 
NESCO: The National Highways Logistics Management declared the company as the highest bidder and accepted its proposal for developing, operating, and maintaining Wayside Amenities in the South Zone on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor (Phase II) section on a lease basis. The total cost for the development is estimated at Rs 75 crore for each of the 3 sites, and the estimated annualised revenue from these 3 sites is Rs 350 crore from the fourth year of operations.
 
Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road, arm of the company, executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of a 4-lane Economic Corridor in West Bengal under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,391 crore.
 
Power Grid Corporation: The company has been declared the successful bidder for two projects to establish the interstate transmission system on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis. The projects comprise augmentation works at under-construction substations in Gujarat and Karnataka.
 
Vakrangee: The company has renewed its agreement with the Bank of Baroda to continue offering business correspondent (BC) banking and comprehensive financial inclusion (FI) services across Pan India through Vakrangee Kendra outlets.
 
Dynamic Services and Security: The company secured a work order worth Rs 476 crore from Orion Security Solutions.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

