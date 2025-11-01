Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India output dips 9.8% in Oct, offtake declines 5.9% amid weak demand

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India Ltd has reported a 9.8 per cent year-on-year decline in production to 56.4 million tonnes in October, marking a continued slump in operational performance, amid subdued demand and post-monsoon challenges.

Coal offtake during the month also fell 5.9 per cent to 58.3 MT, according to provisional data released by the company on Saturday.

During April-October 2025, the coal major's cumulative production stood at 385.3 MT, down 4.5 per cent from the year-ago period, while total offtake fell 2.4 per cent to 415.3 MT.

Meanwhile, Coal India has appointed Sanoj Kumar Jha as interim Chairman-cum-Managing Director with effect from November 1, following the superannuation of P M Prasad. The date also marks the company's foundation day.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

