Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dharan Infra-EPC signs ₹215 crore supply agreement with Skymax Infrapower

Dharan Infra-EPC signs ₹215 crore supply agreement with Skymax Infrapower

The project will be developed across nine sites in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. It is expected to be completed during 2025-26 to 2026-27

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd on Saturday said it has signed an agreement worth Rs 215 crore with Skymax Infrapower to set up a 75 MW solar power plant in Maharashtra.

The agreement signed by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Dharan Infra Solar Pvt Ltd mainly covers the design, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 75 MW Alley Solar Project, Dharan Infra-EPC said in an exchange filing.

The project will be developed across nine sites in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. It is expected to be completed during 2025-26 to 2026-27.

This is a non-related party transaction carried out in the ordinary course of business, as per the filing.

 

This is the second major contract from Skymax Infrapower Ltd, the company said. On August 31, 2025, the company had secured EPC contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power Ltd, for infrastructure development and renewable-linked EPC works at Orvakal Industrial Park, Andhra Pradesh.

Dharan Infra Solar Pvt Ltd has been awarded solar EPC work contracts aggregating to Rs 262.10 crore for the development of a grid-connected solar power plant for the solarisation of segregated agriculture feeders at distribution substations across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Jeddah-Hyderabad IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'human bomb' threat

Photo: Bloomberg

Nissan Motor India October sales touch 9,675 units on festive demand

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Oct sales up 7% to 2,20,894 units on strong domestic demand

Mahindra

M&M records 26% growth in overall auto sales to over 120K units in October

CMD PM Prasad called the move a “game changer” for the state-run miner

PMO nudges CIL to invest in critical minerals in Australia: Outgoing CMD

Topics : infrastructure EPC Constructions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon